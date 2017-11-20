Vikings' Michael Floyd: Two receptions in Sunday's win
Floyd had two receptions for 16 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Floyd played 16 snaps on offense after playing just eight combined the previous two games. It was good to see him get off the bench, but there's little sign he'll have more than a token role in the offense as he's buried on the depth chart.
