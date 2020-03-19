Play

Pierce and the Vikings agreed on a three-year deal worth $27 million Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pierce played all but two games for the Ravens in 2019, recording 35 tackles (19 solo), a half-sack and one recovered fumble. The 27-year-old will likely be in line to earn a starting role on the interior of the defensive line for the Vikings in 2020 following the departures of Linval Joseph, Stephen Weatherly and Everson Griffen.

