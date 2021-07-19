Pierce suffered a calf injury this summer but should be ready for Week 1, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract last March before opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns about his asthma. He's still expected to make his Vikings debut in Week 1, but it sounds like the defensive tackle will miss at least the beginning portion of training camp. The Vikings appear strong at Pierce's position, also featuring Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson. The 340-pound Pierce mostly played on early downs during his four seasons in Baltimore, where he recorded 151 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 60 regular-season games.