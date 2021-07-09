Pierce participated in June minicamp, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.
Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract last March, but he later opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about his asthma. He and Dalvin Tomlinson should form one of the better interior run-stuffing duos in the league, with Sheldon Richardson likely coming off the bench to provide a pass rush. The 28-year-old Pierce had 151 tackles but only 3.5 sacks in four seasons with the Ravens, mostly serving as a nose tackle on early downs.