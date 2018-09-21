Boone (groin) was a late addition to the Friday injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

With Dalvin Cook (hamstring) already ruled out, the Vikings were counting on Boone to serve as Latavius Murray's top backup. The job will fall to fellow undrafted rookie Roc Thomas if Boone isn't able to play. Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Boone was a full participant at Friday's practice.