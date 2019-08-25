Boone carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards and found the end zone in the Vikings' third preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday. He also added one reception for six yards.

Boone was the most productive back on the team besides Dalvin Cook, highlighted by a 20-yard gain towards the end of the third quarter. He also added a seven-yard rushing touchdown to put the Vikings ahead for good one quarter later. While still situated behind Alexander Mattison, Boone's status on the team could depend on what the team decides to do with previously touted Ameer Abdullah.