Boone had 13 carries for 91 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville.

Boone was the first of the candidates for the No. 3 RB job to get carries in the game and he had a strong performance. Roc Thomas also played well (5 carries for 25 yards) and had a big game in the first preseason contest. The competition between Boone and Thomas for the No. 3 job remains close with Mack Brown falling behind due to a poor first game and missing the second game with an injury.

