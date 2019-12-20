Boone is drawing closer to his first career start Monday against the Packers with Dalvin Cook (chest) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) still unable to practice Friday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Vikings are considering shutting down Cook for the final two regular-season games to get him healthy for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Mattison continues to deal with swelling and pain due to a sprained ankle that hasn't allowed him to stretch with his teammates before practice the past two weeks. The needle thus is pointing toward the Vikings starting Boone, who has averaged 4.5 YPC on 32 career rushes. While the sample size is small, he'll have a nice matchup on tap versus a Green Bay defense that has yielded 152 yards from scrimmage per game and 15 touchdowns to running backs in 14 contests this season.