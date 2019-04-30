Vikings' Mike Boone: Falls on depth chart
Boone will face competition for Minnesota's backup running back role from 2019 third-round draft pick Alexander Mattison.
Boone looked set to compete with Roc Thomas and Ameer Abdullah for the backup role to Dalvin Cook. However, the addition of Mattison means Boone could be fighting for a roster spot this summer as the Vikings may keep only three running backs on the roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...
-
Rankings Update: Where are the rookies?
Our experts have updated their rankings in the aftermath of the NFL Draft, and it's your first...
-
NFL Draft: RB outlooks, reactions
Josh Jacobs was the first running back off the board, and he'll be the first one taken in Fantasy...
-
NFL Draft: TE reactions, outlooks
Rookie tight ends usually don't manage to make an impact for Fantasy, but a few of this year's...
-
NFL Draft: QB outlooks, reactions
Kyler Murray should matter from Day One, but how many other QBs taken at the top will make...
-
NFL Draft: WR outlooks, reactions
There weren't a ton of first-round wide receivers this year, but we still saw plenty come off...