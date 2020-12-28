site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-mike-boone-finds-end-zone-in-loss | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Mike Boone: Finds end zone in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 28, 2020
at
1:16 pm ET 1 min read
Boone scored a four-yard touchdown run in Friday's 52-33 loss to the Saints.
To the dismay of Dalvin Cook's fantasy managers, Mike Boone punched in a four-yard score in the second quarter. That rush marked Boone's fifth carry of the season, and he's played just 19 snaps on offense all year.
More News
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/11/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read