Boone rushed 11 times for 28 yards and caught his lone target for another five in Monday's 23-10 loss to the Packers.

Boone got the start with Dalvin Cook (chest) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) unavailable, but he failed to make the most of the opportunity and ceded most of the second-half work to receiving back Ameer Abdullah with Minnesota playing from behind. Even if neither of Minnesota's top two running backs return in Week 17 against the Bears, it's tough to recommend Boone after this mediocre performance.