Boone had 21 carries for 66 yards in Sunday's preseason win over Seattle.

Boone has had two strong preseason games, which should help his case considering he's on the roster bubble. He's in the battle for the No. 3 RB role, but Ameer Abdullah likely has an edge for a roster spot due to his role as the kick returner. Still, it seems likely Boone will secure a reserve running back role.

