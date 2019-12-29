Vikings' Mike Boone: Gashes Bears in finale
Boone carried 17 times for 148 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Bears. He also caught two of three targets for 12 yards in the 21-19 loss.
Boone gashed a solid Chicago front for an impressive 8.7 yards per carry, thanks in large part to a career-long gain of 59 yards. He scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and rounded out his performance with a pair of catches as well. Boone disappointed many fantasy owners in last week's start against the Packers, but this performance was much more along the lines of what some thought he was capable of. With that said, the rookie back could head to the bench in the playoffs if Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) return from their injuries.
