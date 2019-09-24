Boone had three carries for 28 yards in Sunday's win over Oakland.

Boone got his first carries of the season amid a blowout win. He played just five snaps on offense. He's not going to get much action off the bench unless Dalvin Cook or Alexander Mattison are hurt. However, he could emerge as the No. 3 RB over Ameer Abdullah.

