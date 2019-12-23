Play

Boone will be the Vikings' starting running back Monday versus the Packers.

While the Vikings ruled out Dalvin Cook (chest) on Saturday, they kept the door open for Alexander Mattison (ankle) due to his ability to practice in a limited capacity. However, it marked Mattison's first on-field appearance over the last two weeks, so it's no surprise the team is making him inactive as well. As a result, Boone, owner of 4.5 yards per carry as a pro, won't have too many obstacles to touches. Meanwhile, Ameer Abdullah and fullback C.J. Ham are on hand to take on whatever Boone can't handle.

