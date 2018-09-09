Vikings' Mike Boone: Inactive for Sunday's contest
Boone is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
The undrafted rookie secured his spot on the team in camp, but the Vikings will stick to the duo of Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray in Week 1. He had a solid preseason showing, as he showed off his skills on the ground and his ability to catch passes.
