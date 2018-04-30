Vikings' Mike Boone: Inks deal with Minnesota

Boone signed with the Vikings on Monday as an undrafted free agent.

It's unlikely that the Vikings are bringing in Boone to see what he can provide from an offensive standpoint. If Boone is to make the team come final roster cuts, he'll have to show that he can be of use on special teams.

