Boone lost a yard on his only carry in Sunday's loss to Atlanta, a critical loss on a fourth-and-goal play.

Boone played on just five of the offense's 56 snaps as Ameer Abdullah (16 snaps) got more playing time as Alexander Mattison's backup with Dalvin Cook sidelined with a groin injury. Abdullah is used more in the passing game, and the Vikings were playing from behind a large deficit most of the game. Boone likely will return to a minimal role with Cook expected to return after Minnesota's Week 7 bye.