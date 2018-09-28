Vikings' Mike Boone: Just one reception Thursday
Boone had one reception for one yard on his only target in Thursday's loss at the Rams. He played four snaps on offense but did not have a carry.
Both Roc Thomas and Mike Boone were used on offense in the game even with Dalvin Cook returning from a hamstring injury. However, neither Thomas nor Boone will get more than a few plays on offense as the third and fourth running backs.
