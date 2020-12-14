Boone had two carries for eight yards and one reception for four yards in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Boone played just four snaps on offense, as he and Ameer Abdullah combined for just seven touches behind Dalvin Cook with Alexander Mattison (abdomen) out. No backup running back will have viable fantasy value in most formats as long as the Vikings continue to heavily utilize Cook.
