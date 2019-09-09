Boone played just two snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Atlanta but did not have a carry or target.

Despite being a star in the preseason for the second consecutive year, Boone will be relegated to a deep reserve role. He's behind Ameer Abdullah in the battle for the No. 3 running back at this point.

