Boone had 12 carries for 22 yards and three receptions for 21 yards in Saturday's win at Denver.

Boone got the first carries of the three running backs competing for the No. 3 job, but was the least impressive. With Roc Thomas scoring two touchdowns with 131 total yards, Boone may have fallen behind Thomas and Mack Brown. However, the third running back role may not be decided until late in the preseason.