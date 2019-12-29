Vikings' Mike Boone: Likely to lead Week 17 backfield
Boone is expected to serve as the Vikings' lead option on the ground Sunday against the Bears with Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) both inactive for the contest.
While the Vikings' top two backs on the depth chart were sidelined in the Week 16 loss to the Packers, Boone drew his first NFL start but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, carrying 11 times for 28 yards and notching a five-yard reception. Boone should be on the field for the Vikings' initial snaps again in the regular-season finale, but if he struggles to get going early, coach Mike Zimmer could choose to rely more heavily on fourth-stringer Ameer Abdullah. In the loss to Green Bay, Abdullah served as the top pass-catching specialist out of the backfield (six catches for 31 yards on seven targets) and nearly matched Boone's output on the ground on far fewer carries (four totes for 27 yards).
