Boone could get another start Sunday against the Bears, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

With Dalvin Cook (shoulder) ruled out and Alexander Mattison (ankle) listed as questionable, Boone should have a chance at redemption after his Week 16 start against the Packers yielded 33 yards on 12 touches. He was benched in favor of Ameer Abdullah for most of the second half, with coach Mike Zimmer noting afterward that the second-year pro had missed a few cutback lanes on his carries. In any case, the Vikings are locked in as the NFC's No. 6 seed and seemingly plan to rest some key players, but they'll also be playing against a number of backups, with the Bears ruling out defensive linemen Akiem Hicks (elbow) and Eddie Goldman (concussion). Even so, Boone makes for a risky fantasy option, particularly if Mattison is declared active prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Looking ahead to the playoffs, the Vikings expect Cook to be ready for the wild-card round.