Boone scored a touchdown on a swing pass from Jake Browning in Friday's dress rehearsal scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He looked even more elusive and explosive than he did last year, according to Arif Hasan

Boone has had a strong training camp, but he's still the No. 3 running back behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. While he may be one of the better No. 3 running backs in the league, he may not get many carries unless the top two running backs are injured.