The Vikings want to keep Boone, but it isn't clear if they're willing to pay him $2.13 million, the minimum tender for a restricted free agent, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The team could try to sign him for less than the tender costs, but in the process might end up losing Boone to another franchise. While the 25-year-old is best known in fantasy circles for his disappointing performance in Week 16 of 2019, the Vikings seem to value his contributions on special teams. That's where Boone got 231 of his 250 snaps in 2020, logging just 19 plays and 13 touches on offense.