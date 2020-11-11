Boone posted one tackle on 18 special-teams snaps, but he logged zero offensive snaps during Sunday's 34-20 win against the Lions.

The third-year back out of Cincinnati collected a combined four offensive touches between Weeks 5 and 6, with Dalvin Cook's inactive designation Oct. 18 against the Falcons due to a groin injury providing extra opportunity for the backup committee. With Cook returning to the fold after Minnesota's Week 7 bye, Boone hasn't fielded an offensive snap since. Boone remains the Vikings' No. 3 back behind Cook and Alexander Mattison heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Bears' 14th-ranked rush defense.