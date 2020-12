Boone played two snaps on offense and didn't receive a touch in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Jaguars.

Boone didn't receive increased usage with Alexander Mattison (abdomen) out of the lineup. Instead, Dalvin Cook handled 87 percent of the offensive snaps and totaled 38 touches. Boone won't have fantasy value unless Cook gets hurt. Even if that happens, he'll compete with Ameer Abdullah for reps behind Mattison, making Boone a poor insurance policy for fantasy purposes.