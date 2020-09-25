site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Mike Boone: Officially questionable for Week 3
Boone (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Boone has trended up in practice since missing practice Wednesday, but the depth running back will need to clear concussion protocol in order to suit up on game day.
