Boone carried 11 times for 47 yards and caught two passes for one yards over eight games this season

Boone had a minor offensive role during the first half of the season when Dalvin Cook was sidelined with a hamstring injury, but saw action in only one of the final seven games. The undrafted running back out of Cincinnati had a quiet but solid rookie campaign, considering he managed to maintain a spot on the 53-man roster for the entire season. The 23-year-old will hope to push for the No. 2 job behind Cook as Latavius Murray is headed for free agency in 2019.