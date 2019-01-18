Vikings' Mike Boone: Plays in eight games
Boone carried 11 times for 47 yards and caught two passes for one yards over eight games this season
Boone had a minor offensive role during the first half of the season when Dalvin Cook was sidelined with a hamstring injury, but saw action in only one of the final seven games. The undrafted running back out of Cincinnati had a quiet but solid rookie campaign, considering he managed to maintain a spot on the 53-man roster for the entire season. The 23-year-old will hope to push for the No. 2 job behind Cook as Latavius Murray is headed for free agency in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...