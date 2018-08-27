Vikings' Mike Boone: Practicing Sunday
Boone (knee) participated in Sunday's practice, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Boone was forced out of Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks due to a knee bruise, but it appears it was just a minor ailment given that he is already back at practice. Boone did not put together a great performance before exiting the game, as he rushed nine times for just 26 yards. He'll continue to battle Roc Thomas for the Vikings' No. 3 running back slot.
