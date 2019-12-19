Boone took reps with the first-team offense during Thursday's practice while fellow running backs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) were non-participants, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Mike Zimmer was unwilling to offer much clarity on either injured back's status as Monday's game against the Packers approaches, though Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed earlier Thursday that Cook is unlikely to suit up in the divisional game and could be withheld from action in Week 17, too. Meanwhile, Cronin notes that Mattison was spotted working out on the side with a trainer but wasn't doing any running or jogging, which doesn't quell any concern about his health after he sat out the Week 16 win over the Chargers. In that game, Boone impressed while working in relief of an injured Cook, carrying 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns. For those in need of running back help in the fantasy playoffs, Boone at the very least makes for an appealing speculative pickup if he's available on the waiver wire, given the poor health of the players ahead of him on the depth chart.