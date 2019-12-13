Vikings' Mike Boone: Ready to step in for Mattison
Boone is expected to fill in for the injured Alexander Mattison (ankle) as the Vikings' No. 2 running back in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I'm expecting big things from Boone and he knows that," lead back Dalvin Cook said of his new backup. "He's ready to go, no doubt about it. I'm ready to see him light it up. There's no drop off.''
The Vikings eased up on a banged-up Cook's usage in a comfortable 20-7 win over the Lions in Week 14, allowing Mattison (16 touches) and Boone (five touches) to see more work than usual. Mattison tweaked his ankle along the way and wasn't able to practice at any point this week, allowing Boone to slide up a spot on the depth chart. With Cook's health seemingly in a better spot this week and the Vikings set to face what appears to be a more formidable opponent in Los Angeles, Boone probably won't be in store for much more than a change-of-pace role that will likely entail fewer than 10 touches.
