Boone is expected to move down to third on the depth chart at running back in Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Saints with Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) in line to return from multi-game absences, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports.

Mattison was sidelined for each of the Vikings' final three games, while Cook missed the last two contests and exited early in the Week 15 win over the Chargers. During that three-game stretch, Boone turned in 232 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries (5.7 YPC), but little of that production (11 totes for 28 yards) came in the Week 16 loss to the Packers, when he was most likely to be used in fantasy lineups. After opening the week as full participants in practice, Cook and Mattison look set to handle their regular roles as the Nos. 1 and 2 backs, which likely leaves little work left over for Boone. In the 13 games in which both Cook and Mattison were available during the regular season, Boone played only 15 offensive snaps in total and carried the ball eight times.