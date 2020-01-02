Vikings' Mike Boone: Reduced role on tap
Boone is expected to move down to third on the depth chart at running back in Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Saints with Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) in line to return from multi-game absences, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports.
Mattison was sidelined for each of the Vikings' final three games, while Cook missed the last two contests and exited early in the Week 15 win over the Chargers. During that three-game stretch, Boone turned in 232 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries (5.7 YPC), but little of that production (11 totes for 28 yards) came in the Week 16 loss to the Packers, when he was most likely to be used in fantasy lineups. After opening the week as full participants in practice, Cook and Mattison look set to handle their regular roles as the Nos. 1 and 2 backs, which likely leaves little work left over for Boone. In the 13 games in which both Cook and Mattison were available during the regular season, Boone played only 15 offensive snaps in total and carried the ball eight times.
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...