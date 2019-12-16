Boone carried 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 39-10 win over the Chargers.

With Alexander Mattison (ankle) already sidelined, Boone stepped in when Dalvin Cook left with a chest injury in the third quarter. He actually fared better than Cook did on a per-touch basis while scoring short rushing scores on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter. It wouldn't be entirely surprising if Cook missed time because of his injury, meaning Boone could be in line for a larger workload next Monday against the Packers if Mattison isn't active fo the contest.