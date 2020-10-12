site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Mike Boone: Steps into backup role
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2020
3:55 pm ET 1 min read
Boone had two carries for 19 yards in Sunday's loss at Seattle.
Boone had his first touches on offense this season after Dalvin Cook left the game with a groin injury. Boone has always been productive when on the field and could get playing time next week as Alexander Mattison's backup if Cook remains sidelined.
