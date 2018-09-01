Boone has a spot on the 53-man roster, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Boone and fellow undrafted rookie Roc Thomas spent all of training camp and the preseason battling for the No. 3 RB job behind Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray. The matter likely was settled in the final preseason game when Boone had 109 scrimmage yards and Thomas suffered an ankle injury. Boone doesn't figure to see many snaps on offense, if any, Week 1 against the 49ers.

