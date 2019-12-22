Boone is expected to serve as the Vikings' lead back Monday against the Packers with Dalvin Cook (chest) ruled out for the contest and Alexander Mattison (ankle) listed as questionable, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though the questionable tag implies Mattison is a 50-50 proposition for Monday, the rookie has turned in only one limited practice since injuring his ankle in the Week 14 win over Detroit. Given that the Vikings have now clinched a playoff spot following the Rams' loss to the 49ers on Saturday, Schefter posits that Minnesota won't take any chances with either of their top two backs on the depth chart in Week 16, even with the division title still at stake. As such, Boone will likely step in as the Vikings' primary ballcarrier against Green Bay, just as the Cincinnati product did while Mattison was out and while Cook exited early in last week's win over the Chargers. The second-year player was impressive in his most extensive NFL action to date, carrying 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns but drawing no targets. Boone was never much of a receiving threat during his college days, so the Vikings may turn to Ameer Abdullah as their primary back on passing downs Monday.