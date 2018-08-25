Boone bruised his right knee during Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Boone wasn't playing well before leaving the contest, rushing nine times for 26 yards (2.9 YPC) and catching four of six targets for 13 yards. The undrafted rookie said he feels fine, but he will be monitored throughout the week. He's competing against Roc Thomas (undisclosed) for the No. 3 RB role,

