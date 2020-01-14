Boone carried 49 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 17 yards in 16 games this season.

Boone served as the Vikings' No. 3 running back for most of the season, but he started in Weeks 16 and 17 with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison sidelined. He struggled against the Packers but had 160 yards from scrimmage versus the Bears in the regular-season finale. Boone enters 2020 with little to zero fantasy value, since Cook and Mattison are both set to return to Minnesota's backfield.