Boone isn't receiving a tender from the Vikings, making him an unrestricted free agent, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Tomasson notes that the Vikings are interested in retaining Boone, but the team deemed the price to tender him too high for a third-string running back and special teams contributor. Boone will likely test the market in hopes of finding a No. 2 running back job, but if none materializes, it's possible he opts to return to Minnesota and retain his previous role.