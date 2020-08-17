Coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that Hughes' neck injury healed up, and he's officially healthy, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hughes sustained the knock making a tackle in the 2019 regular-season finale against Chicago, but more detailed examination revealed no significant damage, with the injury healing on it's own. The 2018 first-round pick all of the sudden finds himself atop the cornerback depth chart heading into the 2020 season with both Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes departing for new teams this offseason.