Vikings' Mike Hughes: Begins camp on PUP list
Hughes, who tore his ACL in Week 6 of last season, was placed on the PUP list to begin training camp. The knee injury that ended Hughes' 2018 season was more extensive than first revealed as head coach Mike Zimmer called it a "Multi-ligament" injury, SKOR North reports.
While Zimmer said Hughes is ahead of schedule form last year's year ACL tear, this news makes it seem less likely he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. Hughes appeared to be an impact player in the secondary and in the return game last year as a rookie, but it's not clear how quickly he'll be back to full speed this season.
