Vikings' Mike Hughes: Could play Week 3
Hughes (knee) could suit up for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.
Hughes was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Coach Mike Zimmer called him "a full go," per Tomasson. The 2018 first-round pick appears to be closing in on a complete recovery from the torn ACL that limited him to six contests as a rookie. If Hughes is able to suit up, he'll play a key role in Minnesota's secondary.
