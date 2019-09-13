Vikings' Mike Hughes: Doubtful to play Sunday
Hughes (knee) is considered doubtful for Sunday's clash with Green Bay.
Hughes missed the season opener with this injury as well. The 22-year-old is trying to bounce back from an ACL tear that limited his rookie season to just six games. If he ultimately can't suit up Sunday, Kris Boyd and Mark Fields would likely fill in.
