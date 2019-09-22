Vikings' Mike Hughes: Given green light
Hughes (knee) is expected to play Sunday against Oakland, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hughes plans to wear a brace in his first game back since tearing his ACL last October, but he could ditch it depending on how he and the Vikings' medical staff feel after Sunday's contest. For now, don't expect him to play a major role against the Raiders. Hughes will likely feature in nickel-based coverages as Minnesota looks to ease him back into action.
