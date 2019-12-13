Play

Hughes (oblique) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Hughes suffered the oblique injury during last Sunday's win over the Lions, but he was able to practice this week and avoid an injury designation. The 22-year-old should serve his usual role as a rotational defensive back and punt returner in Los Angeles.

