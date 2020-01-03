Play

The Vikings placed Hughes (neck) on inured reserve Friday.

Hughes appears to have sustained a neck injury during Thursday's practice, during which he was limited. In a corresponding move to the 2018 first-round pick's placement on IR, the Vikings re-signed Marcus Sherels. Hughes wraps up the season with 45 tackles (39 solo), nine defended passes, one interception and one forced fumble across 14 contests. He also contributed as a punt returner.

