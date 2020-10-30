Hughes (neck) will miss Sunday's game against the Packers but his injury doesn't appear to be season-ending, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings seem to be considering placing Hughes on IR as he works to recover from his lingering neck injury, but it's at least a piece of good news that he's expected to resume playing in 2020. With Holton Hill (foot) looking on track to miss a third straight game, Minnesota's secondary could rely heavily on rookies Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand to step up against the Packers.