Hughes had eight tackles and a tackle for a loss in Thursday's loss at the Rams.

Hughes played 47 of the defense's 56 snaps as he took over at one cornerback spot after Trae Waynes left with a concussion. However, Hughes didn't take over as the punt returner with Marcus Sherels out with a rib injury. Hughes was thought to be the backup punt returner in the preseason, but Adam Thielen returned punts Thursday.